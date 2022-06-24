Stonnington Group LLC Boosts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

