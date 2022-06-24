Stonnington Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $415,933,000 after buying an additional 413,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Shares of EXPE opened at $94.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

