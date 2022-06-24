Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Reduced by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $472.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

