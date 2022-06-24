Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,200 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNMR opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.88. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.86 million, a PE ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 484,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

