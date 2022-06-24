Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 156.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

