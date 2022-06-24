Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,777 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 33,926 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 27,383 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 26,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 72,541 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.