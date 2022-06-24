Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) PT at $49.13

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69. MP Materials has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.39.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.