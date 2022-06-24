Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Down to $11.36

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.36, but opened at $10.53. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.41.

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.47). Research analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTS. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

