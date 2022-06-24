BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Cowen lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,022.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $238,889.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,169.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,465 shares of company stock worth $2,340,931. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $750,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 35.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $666.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.00. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

