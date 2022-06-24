The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.03

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.08, with a volume of 1516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 10.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

