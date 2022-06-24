PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down to $67.92

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.92, but opened at $63.33. PDC Energy shares last traded at $62.92, with a volume of 8,271 shares traded.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,934,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $63,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,331.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,756. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

