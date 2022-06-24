Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $11.01. Expro Group shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 1,550 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 65,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

