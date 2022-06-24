NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $10.04

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $9.44. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 34,922 shares traded.

NEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. ATB Capital set a $16.50 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 334,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock worth $77,924,360. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 65.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 101,065 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $991,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 76.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

