Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Down to $39.59

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $37.28. Cactus shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 3,454 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 44.90%.

In related news, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $30,388,637.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Cactus by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cactus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cactus by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 431,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

