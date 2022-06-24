Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.45, but opened at $22.12. Golar LNG shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 10,182 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLNG. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 404.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

