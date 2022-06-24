EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down to $8.89

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.40. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 19,359 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 22.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 270,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 85,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 41.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,831,000 after buying an additional 1,232,842 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 189.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 49,023 shares during the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

