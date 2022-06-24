Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Down to $14.66

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $13.90. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1,679 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 125,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 24,024 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 421,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

