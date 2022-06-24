Heidi Cormack Sells 4,687 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $85,490.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heidi Cormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $47,404.60.

Shares of NTGR opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.79. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in NETGEAR by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NETGEAR by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

