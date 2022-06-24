Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 5,000 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98.

NTNX stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 15.8% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nutanix by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 880,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 47,419 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Nutanix by 52.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 747,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

