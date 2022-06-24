Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

