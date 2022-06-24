Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

