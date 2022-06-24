Veriti Management LLC Buys 97,854 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 358.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 97,854 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
ITUB stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.
About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itaú Unibanco (ITUB)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.