Veriti Management LLC Buys 97,854 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 358.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 97,854 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

ITUB stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

About Itaú Unibanco (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.