Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.03.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQR opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.