Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.21) to GBX 375 ($4.59) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $5.85 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.09%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

