Veriti Management LLC Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

