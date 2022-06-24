Veriti Management LLC Has $743,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,299 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $35,801,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 49.4% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

