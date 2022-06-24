Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Position Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,503,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $541,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,220,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BHLB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE BHLB opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.07. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.