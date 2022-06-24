Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of ULCC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indigo Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,426,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after acquiring an additional 448,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 389,840 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,562,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 222,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

