SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 329,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 59,878 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,571,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,863 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE SKM opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.72. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.