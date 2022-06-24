Veriti Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,784 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sasol were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Sasol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 298,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sasol by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 17,256 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sasol by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sasol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSL stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sasol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Sasol Profile (Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

