Veriti Management LLC Has $779,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Veriti Management LLC cut its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 in the last ninety days.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

