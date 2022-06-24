Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,399 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,186,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,524,000 after acquiring an additional 81,035 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 153,344 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

