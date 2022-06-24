Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Delek US were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE DK opened at $25.45 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

