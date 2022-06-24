Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 174 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $93.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

