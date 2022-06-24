Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,441,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.79 and a 200 day moving average of $155.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $128.19 and a twelve month high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.