Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 35,411 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,411 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.29% of Photronics worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $9,192,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 508,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 87,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,481 shares of company stock valued at $297,716. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

