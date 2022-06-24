Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 12,366 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.79% of Methode Electronics worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE:MEI opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.08. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

