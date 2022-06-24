Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,862 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.30% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $16,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $143,131.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,843 shares in the company, valued at $11,618,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THG opened at $141.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

