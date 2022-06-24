Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 465,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 342,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,589,000 after buying an additional 81,203 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

