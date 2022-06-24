Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 174 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 12.2% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $277.42 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.56 and a fifty-two week high of $387.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

