Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in HNI were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HNI by 21.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 638,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after buying an additional 114,009 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,224,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $1,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HNI alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HNI shares. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HNI stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.89. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. HNI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. HNI’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Profile (Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.