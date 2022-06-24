Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 301,880 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 77,076 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Citigroup downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of ANF opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $938.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

