Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 337 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 109.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 161,255 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 in the last ninety days. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

