Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 427,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,469,000 after purchasing an additional 325,489 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point decreased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

