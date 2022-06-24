CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,711,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.04. Rover Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $91,980.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,025,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 in the last three months.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

