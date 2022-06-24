Sara Bay Financial Sells 560 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $341.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

