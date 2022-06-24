Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Life Storage worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Life Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Life Storage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after acquiring an additional 225,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Life Storage by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,230,000 after acquiring an additional 118,610 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.20.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

