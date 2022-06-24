Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Datadog were worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 33.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 91.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,060,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.12 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,640,291.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $556,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,620,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,632 shares of company stock worth $10,860,195. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

