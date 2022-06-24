Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.31% of Semtech worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Semtech by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.22. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

