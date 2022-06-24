Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kion Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kion Group from €86.00 ($90.53) to €84.00 ($88.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €110.00 ($115.79) to €91.00 ($95.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kion Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €92.00 ($96.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KIGRY opened at $10.21 on Friday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.2583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Kion Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

About Kion Group (Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.